Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Brandon Aura redefines African folk-pop, inspired by Oliver Mtukudzi, Msaki and Zahara

Singer-songwriter Brandon Aura. (Supplied. )

Brandon Aura, fuelled by the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi and inspired by the raw talent of Zahara and the soulful depth of Msaki, is crafting African folk-pop in a way that’s impossible to ignore.

At 25, the singer-songwriter blends heritage, healing and raw honesty into his intimate yet powerful African folk-pop music that’s gradually growing traction.

In an interview with Sowetan, the rising star opened up about his musical journey, the influences that shaped him and his vision for 2026.

Read the full story here.

Johannesburg has shortage of building inspectors to monitor construction sites

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink and executive director of development planning Eric Raboshakga at the site where a building collapsed in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg. (Freddy mavunda)

There is a shortage of building inspectors, says Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink. Only 59 of 132 inspectors are building control inspectors, which makes it impossible to visit and monitor all construction sites in the city.

Brink was speaking at the site of the tragedy in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, where nine people were crushed after a building collapsed on Monday afternoon. One worker is still missing.

Adding to the lack of oversight of construction sites in Johannesburg, mayor Dada Morero said the city’s planning and development office had resource issues, adding that New World Order, the company responsible for the Ormonde building, had not submitted building plans for the structure.

Read the full story here.

Community soup kitchen will continue at Slotjhile Pub despite closure

Slothjile Pub and Shisanyama in Thembisa. (Sowetan Sowetan)

Slotjhile pub and Shisanyama says it will continue to dish out meals to the needy despite the closure of the popular establishment in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

The pub officially closed its doors on Tuesday over noncompliance with zoning regulations and has confirmed that it will continue with the soup kitchen on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 5,797 people have signed a petition to request that the pub be assisted with the Ekurhuleni zoning application and ultimately save the 150 jobs of young people employed at the establishment.

Read the full story here.