Big savings: smarter banking starts with FNB’s payment bundles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FNB is helping clients save more and bank smarter with payment bundles - ‘bringing clarity, simplicity, and real value to everyday banking’, says Core Banking CEO Christelle Pretorius.

FNB’s payment bundles, introduced in July last year, are helping customers save more and bank smarter.

Designed to make everyday banking affordable and predictable, early results show strong adoption and significant savings for customers.

In just six months, from July to December 2025, FNB processed 9.8-million real-time payments at no cost to customers, totalling R5.9bn in value.

Most customers in low-to middle-income segments also paid less than before, with many saving up to R30 per transaction.

So how much can you save?

FNB Easy: nearly 84% of customers now pay less per transaction, with most saving up to R30.

nearly 84% of customers now pay less per transaction, with most saving up to R30. FNB Aspire: 86% of customers save per transaction, the largest group saving R30 per transaction.

86% of customers save per transaction, the largest group saving R30 per transaction. FNB Premier: 90% of customers pay less, with over 43% saving R30 per transaction.

“We designed our payment bundles with our customers in mind — bringing clarity, simplicity, and real value to everyday banking,” says FNB Core Banking CEO Christelle Pretorius.

“These bundles give customers transparency on their upfront transaction allocations and then apply a capped fee for additional usage, making costs predictable, transparent, and affordable.”

Customers expect more than competitive pricing, she says — they want meaningful savings and predictable costs that fit their financial lives.

“These savings reaffirm how seriously we take affordability, transparency, and genuine value for customers when it matters most.”

For Pay and Clear transactions — an electronic payment transaction that transfers funds between bank accounts, clearing in 60 seconds or less — the bank offers free allocations and a capped ad-valorem fee (maximum transaction fee), giving customers upfront free usage and lower costs thereafter:

FNB Easy: R1,000 free allocation

R1,000 free allocation FNB Aspire: R2,500 free allocation

R2,500 free allocation FNB Premier: R4,000 free allocation

Beyond these limits, customers pay R10 per R1,000 spent, capped at R50, ensuring transparent pricing.

“This is about more than pricing. It’s about putting customers first by lowering everyday costs and making banking feel more supportive for them,” says Pretorius. “Clarity means that customers can manage their money with confidence, predictably and efficiency.”

Customers can now easily understand what they pay for, including real-time payment options and everyday rewards designed around how they live, she says.

“We believe customers should only pay for what they need. And, in a time where every rand counts, these bundles are designed to ease financial pressure by combining essential services at a fair cost.”

For more information, visit FNB’s website.

This article was sponsored by FNB.