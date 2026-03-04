Community soup kitchen will continue at Slotjhile Pub despite closure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slotjhile pub and Shisanyama says it will continue to dish out meals to the needy despite the closure of the popular establishment in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.

The pub officially closed its doors on Tuesday over noncompliance with the zoning regulations and has confirmed that it will continue with the soup kitchen on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 5,797 have signed a petition to request the pub be assisted with the Ekurhuleni zoning application and ultimately save 150 jobs of young people employed at the establishment.

The establishment, through its official Facebook page, invited civilians to come through and enjoy a meal with them.

Slothjile Pub and Shisanyama in Thembisa. (Sowetan Sowetan)

The pub’s GM, Cornelius Raseobi, announced last week that they will close on Tuesday, following a court order over non-compliance with the Ekurhuleni municipal zoning regulations.

“Some of our structures are situated on municipal land, and we have been attempting to secure rezoning approval for the past nine years. Unfortunately, our applications have not been successful,” said Raseobi.

The establishment has hosted notable events such as the Thembisa Jazz Festival, featuring renowned artists including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, as well as community-driven initiatives such as the Run Thembisa marathon. In addition, the business has consistently given back to the community through weekly soup kitchen outreach programmes supporting vulnerable residents.

According to the author of the petition, Slotjhile has been “a beacon of hope and unity for us in Thembisa and the entire Ekurhuleni region. Founded by visionary young brothers, this establishment has turned our community into a home of good music, vibrancy and community spirit.”

The author believes closure would not only dismantle a community cornerstone but also strip away livelihoods and support systems from hundreds of individuals and families.

“The founders have acknowledged their oversight and have been actively seeking solutions to rectify the situation. What they need now is for the municipality to recognise their efforts and the immense good they have brought to our area.”

Several accounts on social media have also expressed their dissatisfaction against the closure and have pleaded for a common ground to be found between the owners and the city.