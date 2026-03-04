COPE leader Lekota has died

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anti-apartheid activist and Congress of the People (COPE) president Mosiuoa Lekota, popularly known as “Terror”, has passed away in hospital after battling a long illness.

COPE confirmed his passing at the age of 76 in a statement issued to media on Wednesday morning, describing his death as a profound loss to the party and the country.

“The Congress of the People confirms with deep sadness the passing of its president Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota earlier today after a period of illness,” said party leader Teboho Loate.

“The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes. The party will issue regular media statements to inform the nation about developments,” he said.

Lekota was a veteran of the liberation struggle and a long-serving political leader who played a significant role in South Africa’s transition to democracy. Over the years, he held several key leadership positions and remained an influential voice in national politics.

He was widely known by his nickname “Terror”, a name that followed him throughout his political career.

On behalf of its leadership, membership and supporters, COPE extended its deepest condolences to the Lekota family and to all South Africans mourning his passing.

Details regarding memorial services and tributes are expected to be announced in the coming days.