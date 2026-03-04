‘Joburg can’t survive five more ANC years’: Luyolo Mphithi launches campaign for DA chair

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former DA Youth leader and MP Luyolo Mphithi has launched his campaign to take over the role as party chair in Johannesburg.

The DA in Johannesburg is expected to go to its regional conference at the end of March, where Mphithi will go head-to-head with fellow MP Wendy Alexander.

It’s unclear whether Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku will want another bite at the contest for the top post. She serves as the DA caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg, a metropolitan municipality where Mphithi previously served as a councillor.

If elected, Mphithi would lead the DA in Johannesburg, where the party’s outgoing federal council chair, Helen Zille, wants to be elected as mayor in the local government elections later this year.

Mphithi said the city cannot survive another term under the mayorship of the ANC. “Johannesburg stands at a turning point. If we are to win this city, we must grow our support where it matters most — in our townships. We must be honest, colleagues: Johannesburg will not survive another five years under the ANC,” he said.

“This is why I have developed the 200 Strategy, a focused plan to significantly increase township support and secure at least 109,000 additional votes to help deliver the 50%-plus-one majority needed to elect Helen Zille and turn Johannesburg around.”

We have made progress, but we must now accelerate it with sharper strategy and stronger co-ordination. I am ready to lead that effort — Luyolo Mphithi

Mphithi said he stands as a son of the region, with many of Johannesburg’s people having encouraged him, advised him and held him accountable when he fell short.

“I’m asking you to trust me that all your advice, your changes and your encouragement have prepared me for this moment.”

Mphithi’s journey with the DA started during his time as a Wits student, graduating from that to serving as the party’s PR councillor in Johannesburg in 2015 where he represented residents of Meadowlands, Soweto. He was later elected as the DA Youth federal leader before being elected to parliament.

“I have also served as shadow minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities and currently serve as DA spokesperson on human settlements. I have served on the federal executive, federal council and I am a product of the Young Leaders Programme.”

Under the campaign tag “Together we can build a stronger region. Together we can win Johannesburg. Together we can deliver change”, Mphithi wants the DA’s Johannesburg members to elect him their leader.

“I commit to support our DA strongholds and ensure they have the full support required to grow our voter base. Our public representatives’ views and well-being will remain the cornerstone of our focus.

“I will stand up against ActionSA and the PA by investing in our structures that fight these populist organisations on the ground every day. I will walk with you, stand with you and fight with you. We have made progress, but we must now accelerate it with sharper strategy and stronger co-ordination. I am ready to lead that effort and I humbly ask for your support and your vote.”

TimesLIVE