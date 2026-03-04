Madlanga inquiry orders review of Brown Mogotsi’s ‘useless’ sick note

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town in this February 24 2026 file photo.

The Madlanga inquiry says the doctor’s sick note submitted by Brown Mogotsi is useless.

Chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Mogotsi’s medical report was useless as it stated only “medical condition” rather than a specific illness. Madlanga said it was becoming a recurring issue for subpoenaed witness to submit last-hour sick notes.

He said such behaviour affected the commission’s work.

“We are entitled to furnish the medical certificate to the council that governs the medical profession for it to inform us professionally on whether what is written makes sense medically,” Madlanga told Mogotsi.

“We are not going to sit here and continue receiving useless medical certificates like the last one, and like yours appears to be.”

Madlanga then gave Mogotsi a chance to explain his reasons for failing to appear on Monday.

I don’t have an issue, I believe that their interaction with the medical doctor will be confidential and submit [to the commission] then there is no problem — Brown Mogotsi

Mogotsi said he had not been feeling well since last Friday and he was still not feeling well. “I apologise, I was not feeling well. I was dizzy also.”

Madlanga then asked Mogotsi if he would give the commission permission to submit his sick note to the medical council.

“I don’t have an issue, I believe that their interaction with the medical doctor will be confidential and submit [to the commission] then there is no problem,” Mogotsi responded.

The commission said last Wednesday it was considering the option of summoning doctors who had supplied questionable sick notes.

Mogotsi previously told the commission he was an agent of police intelligence. Most of his evidence was based on his handler, his sources and his network of informants. He told the commission that in December 2023 he received information from his source that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had been recruited by, and were working for, the CIA as agents.

He later withdrew the statement before parliament’s ad-hoc committee, which is probing similar allegations to those before the Madlanga commission.

The commission is now hearing evidence from suspended Gauteng head of crime intelligence Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, who allegedly exchanged money with Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

Sowetan