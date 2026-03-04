Money from Matlala was a ‘personal loan’ — police organised crime head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

March 04, 2026.Suspended Head of Organised Crime Major General Richard Shibiri testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, the suspended national head of the police’s organised crime division, has claimed that the money he received from murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was a personal loan which he has since repaid.

Shibiri told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that after his son was involved in a car accident in September 2024, Matlala offered to lend him money to repair the vehicle.

He said he met Matlala through a late friend at a thanksgiving event and told him about not being able to afford to repair the vehicle, and that Matlala offered to help him.

“Approximately four days later Mr Matlala phoned me to enquire if I had been able to raise the required funds; I informed [him] that I had not succeeded. Then we agreed that he would advance me with a personal loan, which he deposited directly to my son’s bank account,” he said.

I expressly cautioned the investigators not to accept a bribe

Shibiri said they agreed he would settle the debt when he received his bonus in December 2024.

“I confirm that the funds were utilised solely for the vehicle repairs and were not connected in any way to my official duties or any operational matter. The loan has since been paid back in full through my earnings, proceeds derived from my livestock and savings,” he said.

Shibiri told the commission that he had submitted proof of purchase of the car parts and that he paid Matlala R20,000 in November 2024 and R50,000 in December.

He claimed to have attached the proof of payment to his statement before the commission.

Another allegation levelled against Shibiri is that after detective Michael Tau was arrested for the assassination of Armand Swart, he summoned the investigating officers to his office.

It is alleged that during the meeting Shibiri asked them not to oppose Tau’s bail application and told them about three envelopes that were being prepared for the investigators, the prosecutor and the magistrate.

However, Shibiri denied the allegations; instead, he claimed that he was warning the officers against taking bribes.

“I expressly cautioned the investigators not to accept a bribe. I informed [them] that even if they are offered money, accepting such money would not eliminate the risk to their lives. I emphasised that the offence which they were investigating falls under the serious schedule six and bail will be formal and rigorous.

“The allegation that I orchestrated or promoted [the] ‘three envelopes’ strategy is false and constitutes a distortion of protective operational briefing. The intelligence was conveyed for the purpose of safeguarding intelligence and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” he said.

Shibiri also revealed that his suspension last month was a result of “misinformation and incorrect public impressions.”