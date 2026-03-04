Mosioua Lekota dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congress of the People (COPE) leader and co-founder Mosioua Lekota has died. He was 77.

Lekota died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Cope deputy leader, Teboho Loate, confirmed Lekota’s passing, saying it followed “a period of illness”.

“The Lekota family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes,” he said.

“The party will issue regular media statements to inform the nation about developments. Further details regarding memorial arrangements and tributes will be communicated in due course.”

In a short statement, a Lekota family member, K Lekota, said Mosioua “passed away this morning after a long illness in the presence of his family”.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE