‘Nightmare’ as NSFAS delays leave property owners struggling

Silindile Leseyane, chairperson at Sakhisizwe Property Stokvel, during an interview on NSFAS in Martindale, Johannesburg. PHOTO:ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Dozens of property owners who accommodate students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) say they are struggling to make ends meet, as the scheme has fallen behind on payments, leaving them facing service disconnections and possible closure.

Inga Ncomanzi, CEO of the South African Student Accommodation Providers Association, said some landlords are still owed payments from 2024.

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi told Sowetan that the scheme would start distributing the first disbursements for 2026 on March 2 but that the money was not meant for outstanding payments.

He said one of the reasons payments were delayed was due to institutions failing to confirm students on time, resulting in students missing payment cycles.

“Irregular payments mean we fall behind on home loans and municipal accounts.” — Khanya Ngonyama

“The first disbursement scheduled for 2 March 2026 is specifically allocated for the 2026 payment cycle. It does not relate to outstanding payments from previous years. Any outstanding payments for prior years, including 2025, will be addressed through separate mop-up payment processes,” Mnisi said.

However, accommodation providers received a statement on March 2 indicating that payments will only be processed later this month and that the first accommodation disbursement for 2026 is now scheduled for Friday, March 13.

A Pretoria landlord, Gilbert Monnanyana, said his student accommodation business has been severely affected by the delayed payments.

He revealed that his facility used to accommodate 300 students, but there were now just 100 after he was no longer able to provide services efficiently.

Monnanyana described the situation as a “nightmare”, claiming he is owed R2.5m in outstanding payments from 2025 and that the delayed payments had damaged the property’s reputation among students.

Monnanyana said students are no longer referring their peers to the residence and are instead warning them against staying there.

“Currently, we are contracted for 600 students, but we have 100 because the reputation created by the poor payments makes it seem like we have defaulted in providing full services to students. It has now deterred students from coming to us,” he said.

Khanya Ngonyama, who owns three student residences housing 202 students in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, said he owes more than R30,000 for electricity and rates due to similar payment challenges.

He said he has not received any NSFAS payments for two months and has received a disconnection notice from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for arrears of R33,307.40 for rates and services.

Ngonyama estimates that NSFAS owes him about R623,000.

“Irregular payments mean we fall behind on home loans and municipal accounts. When municipalities disconnect services, students become unhappy and expect us to fix the problem, even when it is due to NSFAS not paying,” he said.

Ngonyama said landlords are also adversely affected when students are initially approved for funding and later defunded.

“We incur the costs of accommodation and utilities,” he said.

Silindile Leseyane, who runs the Sakhisizwe Residence in Martindale near Sophiatown, said she has been struggling with unpaid fees from NSFAS since 2024.

“I have been forced to survive on income from another student accommodation facility in North West, which currently houses only 17 students, as well as stokvel loans.

“In February, I received multiple letters from the municipality informing me to pay an outstanding electricity bill of R64,498.26.”

Leseyane added that she is still owed R472,625 for 2024 and a further R170,000 for 2025.

Sowetan