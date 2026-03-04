The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

How Joburg building tragedy contractor flouted laws
The company behind the collapsed Joburg building that killed nine people on Monday was not registered with the SA construction regulatory body, and municipal officials cannot find its owners.
The National Home Builders Registration Council, which regulates the building industry, said registration details of New World Order Investments 90 do not appear on its system.
‘Nightmare’ as NSFAS delays leave property owners struggling
Dozens of property owners who accommodate students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) say they are struggling to make ends meet as the scheme has fallen behind on payments, leaving them facing service disconnections and possible closure.
Inga Ncomanzi, CEO of the South African Student Accommodation Providers Association, said some landlords are owed payments from 2024.
NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi told Sowetan the scheme would start distributing the first disbursements for 2026 on March 2, but the money was not meant for outstanding payments.
Do you shop in secret and hide things from your lover?
A woman walks through the door with online delivery boxes. To distract her partner, she holds up a broomstick and looks at it. Her partner also looks up, wondering what she’s looking at, but misses that she’s been shopping.
Thousands of people on social media have reposted this video. Funny, but the reality of secret shopping is crippling many families’ finances.
Sowetan
