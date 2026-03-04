The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink at the building in Ormonde that collapsed on Monday.

How Joburg building tragedy contractor flouted laws

A building under construction collapsed in Ormonde, killing nine people on Monday. Photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The company behind the collapsed Joburg building that killed nine people on Monday was not registered with the SA construction regulatory body, and municipal officials cannot find its owners.

The National Home Builders Registration Council, which regulates the building industry, said registration details of New World Order Investments 90 do not appear on its system.

Story audio is generated using AI

‘Nightmare’ as NSFAS delays leave property owners struggling

Some landlords who accommodate students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme are owed payments from 2024. (ESA ALEXANDER)

Dozens of property owners who accommodate students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) say they are struggling to make ends meet as the scheme has fallen behind on payments, leaving them facing service disconnections and possible closure.

Inga Ncomanzi, CEO of the South African Student Accommodation Providers Association, said some landlords are owed payments from 2024.

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi told Sowetan the scheme would start distributing the first disbursements for 2026 on March 2, but the money was not meant for outstanding payments.

Do you shop in secret and hide things from your lover?

Many consumers are convinced by misleading adverts that there’s a quick fix for their debt problems. (Supplied/DCGSA)

A woman walks through the door with online delivery boxes. To distract her partner, she holds up a broomstick and looks at it. Her partner also looks up, wondering what she’s looking at, but misses that she’s been shopping.

Thousands of people on social media have reposted this video. Funny, but the reality of secret shopping is crippling many families’ finances.

