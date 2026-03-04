Thembisa and Kempton Park school placements see admissions finalised

The placement of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils at government schools in Gauteng for the 2026 academic year has been completed, the education department said on Wednesday.
This comes as places were found for 484 pupils in the two grades who had remained unplaced in Ekurhuleni, specifically in Thembisa and Kempton Park.
“Schools will initiate appropriate catch-up plans to assist learners to recover any curriculum time lost,” the department said.
A total of 392,224 pupils were placed through the provincial online admissions process this year.
TimesLIVE
