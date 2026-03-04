News

Thembisa and Kempton Park school placements see admissions finalised

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The placement of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils at Gauteng government schools for 2026 has been completed. Stock photo. (123RF/jittawit)

The placement of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils at government schools in Gauteng for the 2026 academic year has been completed, the education department said on Wednesday.

This comes as places were found for 484 pupils in the two grades who had remained unplaced in Ekurhuleni, specifically in Thembisa and Kempton Park.

“Schools will initiate appropriate catch-up plans to assist learners to recover any curriculum time lost,” the department said.

A total of 392,224 pupils were placed through the provincial online admissions process this year.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Children always casualties of Israeli, US wars - and it’s intentional

2

Mockery of “Nants’ Ingonyama” shows ignorance of lived tradition, says Lion King composer Lebo M

3

Koto Bolofo’s decades of fashion photography celebrated

4

LISTEN | Former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba debuts first co-produced film at Joburg Film Festival

5

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Have we learnt the lessons of two world wars?