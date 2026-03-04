WATCH | Inside illegal detergent factory in a shack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Villa Liza shack factory where they mix products to duplicate products like dishwashing liquid, fabric softener, Handy Andy and bath foam.

Pots, wooden spoons, a garden hose, 250-litre barrels, cold drink crates and a two-plate stove. These are some of the items found inside an Ekurhuleni shack where an illegal cleaning products manufacturing has been taking place.

Outside the shack, empty containers of cleaning products with logos of well-known brands were strewn, while others were inside huge bags used by recyclers.

The factory in the Snake Park section of Villa Liza is the second of its kind to be busted in two days by police after the Hawks shut down a similar illegal facility in nearby Windmill Park on Tuesday.

The two sites are less than 5km apart, raising concerns about a possible network of counterfeit cleaning product factories operating in the area.

At the Villa Liza shack, the large 250-litre barrels were allegedly being used to mix products to make, among others, bath foam, dishwashing liquid, fabric softener and household cleaning products. Whatever had been produced to the right consistency would then be put into containers with brand names such as Handy Andy, Domestos, Dettol, and Jik.

There were also some products in powder form that are believed to have been used to manufacture cleaning materials, as well as a hosepipe used to supply water to the shack.

It is alleged that the empty branded containers in the recycling bags were picked up after being thrown away and taken to the shack. There, they are washed and refilled with the cleaning products that had been manufactured at the shack.

While it is not yet known where these products ended up, some residents that Sowetan spoke to claimed they had seen “several white men” at the property buying them.

I believe the same people who would arrest him were benefiting somehow and are the ones involved again...” — Former landlord of alleged “factory” boss

However, they declined to say whether they bought them too.

When police pounced yesterday, they found three men manufacturing the products. They arrested two of them, a Mozambican national and a South African. A third man fled the scene.

“Suspects aged 22 and 24 years old were arrested on a charge of manufacturing illicit goods. The two are expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrates’ court soon,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

A young Mozambican man is believed to be the factory boss.

His former landlord, who asked to remain anonymous, alleged that the man had been running the illegal factory for some time and that it had constantly drawn the attention of law enforcement. “I told him to leave because I could not bear the thought of an illegal operation in my yard, and the police were constantly here,” the man said.

“Different kinds of police would come even in the middle of the night when we were sleeping. Sometimes they would arrest him, then release him. The last time they arrested him was last year, but they let him go.

“I believe the same people who would arrest him were benefiting somehow and are the ones involved again, or they called police from other areas because [maybe] he was not giving them bribes.”

On Tuesday, a similar illegal factory was busted in Windmill Park, where chemicals worth millions of rand used in the manufacture of detergents and soaps were seized.

“All seized finished products and chemicals will be subjected to forensic chemical analysis to determine their composition and to establish whether they are counterfeit and in contravention of applicable legislation.” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.1

She said the authorities were continuing with investigations but could not confirm if the two “factories” were related or not.

Andile Daeman, the councillor for ward 99, which covers Windmill Park and Villa Liza, said: “I don’t know anything about this. I woke up to the news on the Windmill Park bust, but no one I have spoken to knows anything about this, and I’m talking about community leaders, including the police station, which often assists with operations.”