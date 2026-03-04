News

WATCH LIVE | MP Fadiel Adams appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

MP Fadiel Adams, leader of the National Coloured Congress, will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Children always casualties of Israeli, US wars - and it’s intentional

2

Mockery of “Nants’ Ingonyama” shows ignorance of lived tradition, says Lion King composer Lebo M

3

Koto Bolofo’s decades of fashion photography celebrated

4

LISTEN | Former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba debuts first co-produced film at Joburg Film Festival

5

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Have we learnt the lessons of two world wars?