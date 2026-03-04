WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
TimesLIVE
The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.