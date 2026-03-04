News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

