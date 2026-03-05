Arson suspected in fire that destroyed school admin block in North West village

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An administration block at a secondary school in Moruleng, North West, caught fire. File image.

North West MEC for education has urged the community of Moruleng to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible for the fire that caused susbstantial damage at Kgamanyane secondary school.

Arson is suspected.

An administration block at the North West school caught fire on Sunday, leaving offices, equipment and important school records destroyed.

In a statement, the North West department of education said a large part of the building was damaged too.

This included the staff room, food storage area, staff kitchen, male and female ablution facilities, administration offices, sick bay and strongroom.

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi assured the school’s management, pupils and parents that the department would provide the necessary support to ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption.

The department confirmed that police investigations are under way.

TimesLIVE