Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

MultiChoice is dumping Showmax after 10 years

Structural problems: Will Multichoice lose ground? (Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES)

MultiChoice and Canal+ have announced that they will dump streaming service Showmax after 10 years due to poor financial performance.

Founded in August 2015, Showmax brought to life original TV shows such as Adulting, Blood Psalms, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, The Real Housewives of Durban, Red Ink, Youngins, The Mommy Club and more.

The discontinuation of the service will not lead to retrenchments, said MultiChoice in a statement released on Thursday morning. It’s still not clear when the cancellation will come into effect for the viewers.

Read the full story here

Jesse Clegg: ‘Msaki and I have a deep connection to songwriting’

Jesse Clegg and Msaki. (Supplied)

Grief, loss and rebirth bonded Jesse Clegg and his sonic pal Msaki in creating their collaborative EP Entropy.

The son of the late legendary Johnny Clegg offers Sowetan an inside look into the creative partnership that evolved into a visual storytelling project that is his most vulnerable yet.

Read the full story here

Paul O’Sullivan apologises for abrupt parliamentary walkout

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee. File photo. (Brenton Geach)

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has issued a formal apology to parliament for abruptly leaving the ad hoc committee proceedings last week.

.O’Sullivan returned to parliament for the fourth time on Thursday to conclude his testimony. At his previous appearance he left abruptly, saying he had a plane to catch.

His sudden departure sparked outrage among MPs, who demanded his return and insisted he be held accountable for his conduct.

O’Sullivan submitted a letter of apology to parliament but requested that certain sections of the letter be off the official record, citing the sensitive nature of personal information.

Read the full story here