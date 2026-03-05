Cries of grief as memorial stone is erected for 10 pupils killed by deadly floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ten pupils drowned in Mthatha when a school bus carrying 13 pupils to Jumba senior secondary school in Tabase, about 30km outside Mthatha, was swept off the Efata Bridge during the floods in June last year.

There were cries of grief at the unveiling of a memorial stone at the Eastern Cape school that lost 10 pupils during devastating floods that swept through the province in June last year.

The ceremony at Jumba senior secondary school outside Mthatha yesterday was the centrepiece of a formal handover of renovated facilities to the school which was severely damaged in the floods.

Ten pupils from the school were travelling in a minibus that was caught in raging floodwaters, washing the vehicle away.

Three children were left clinging to trees for hours after their friends disappeared downstream.

The tragedy formed part of a disaster that claimed 103 lives across the district, including 32 schoolchildren in the Eastern Cape.

The memorial stone bears the names of the pupils who died in the tragedy.

It becomes a permanent reminder of the pupils who never returned home, even as the school stands rebuilt with upgraded classrooms, workshops and learning spaces made possible through the support of partners including Gift of the Givers, Cell C and Shell SA.

Milani Mdlalo, 17, a grade 11 pupil and one of the three survivors who spent six hours above the turgid waters, said she was still grief-stricken.

“I’m not happy because thinking of that day makes me relive it. I lost my friend during the tragedy.

“It’s not something you just forget overnight, and emotionally I’m drained. I am still living with the trauma but I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Another survivor Sixolise Mbelebele, 20, who is in grade 10, said he did not have the words to describe what he went through, but said he was not ok emotionally.

After a parent broke down during the unveiling ceremony, education MEC Fundile Gade acknowledged the emotional wounds left by the floods remained far from healed, and he pledged renewed psycho-social support for families and survivors.

Gade said the cries of the grieving parents were a painful reminder that “emotional scars are not addressed overnight”.

Gade highlighted the significance of the new infrastructure during the handover ceremony.

“Today we are not only reopening classrooms; we are investing in the future of our children.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman described the disaster as one of the most painful missions the organisation had responded to.

“The floods of June 10 brought unimaginable destruction. Rising waters swallowed homes, infrastructure and tragically the lives of young learners.

“We could not stand by while a school already mourning such deep loss was left in ruins.

“Our contribution is about restoring dignity, rebuilding hope and ensuring that education continues despite tragedy.”

Shell Downstream SA country chair Aluwani Museisi said the floods prompted an immediate disaster response from Shell in partnership with Gift of the Givers as they had damaged so much infrastructure.

“Education is really important to us as it gives you the best chance to change your life.

“So we so saw fit to shift our focus on rebuilding the infrastructure of this school so that pupils can have safer classes.”

School principal Fezile Fuzile expressed his joy at the renovated infrastructure.

“The damaged classes led to a lot of disruption, which I believe had an impact on our lower matric pass results last year.

“But with the renovated facilities, I’m sure the school will do much better in terms of results this year.”

