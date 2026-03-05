Former ANC MP Vincent Smith gets seven years for corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has been sentenced to seven years of direct imprisonment after reaching a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

Johannesburg high court judge Mohamed Ismail presided over the matter and accepted the agreement in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, as presented by the state and confirmed by Smith.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the accused was a legislator entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the laws of the country were upheld.

The judge described corruption as a scourge that had reached alarming levels, and needed to be addressed decisively.

Smith pleaded guilty to charges that included:

contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act;

fraud;

money laundering; and

contravening the Tax Act.

He was sentenced to 12 years on each of the counts, with each suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit similar offences during the suspension period.

In as much as the trial took longer than anticipated, the wheels of justice finally got in motion and the rule of law upheld — Andy Mothibi, national director of public prosecutions

“He will effectively spend seven years in prison,” Mamothame said.

The convictions stem from Bosasa, through former CFO Angelo Agrizzi, allegedly offering Smith gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home and Smith’s acceptance of cash transferred into his personal bank account via the bank account of his company, Euroblitz.

There were also payments in exchange for the use of his political influence as an MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the department of correctional services who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions.

Smith further failed to disclose the taxable income of Euroblitz between March 2009 and July 2018, totalling about R28m. Charges against Euroblitz were, however, withdrawn.

“In as much as the trial took longer than anticipated, the wheels of justice finally got in motion and the rule of law upheld,” said national director of public prosecutions Andy Mothibi.

Mothibi commended the prosecution team involved in the matter.

