Health-tender company did not have bank account: owner to appear in court

Three senior officials from the national health department, Malixole Mahlathi, Phineas Mamogale and Sandile Buthelezi at the specialised crimes court in Pretoria, on fraud and theft charges.

The owner of a company embroiled in an irregular procurement health tender scandal is set to appear before Pretoria’s specialised commercial court on charges of fraud and theft.

On Monday her three co-accused, who are senior officials at the national department of health, appeared before the same court on charges of theft and fraud. They are believed to have aided her company, Ithani Amen, to get the 2023 award.

The co-accused are the department’s acting deputy director-general for corporate services, Malixole Mahlathi, CFO Phineas Mamogale and director-general Sabelo Sandile Buthelezi. They were arrested by the Hawks on Monday morning.

According to the charge sheet, Ithani Amen was registered eight days before it secured a R1-million tender to preside over a disciplinary hearing of a chief director, advocate Maile Ngake, who was accused of mismanaging and underspending at the Global Fund Grant.

The company, which did not have a bank account or a VAT number, was paid with money from the fund, which was meant to assist the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company owner is expected to apply for bail.