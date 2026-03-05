NSFAS making headway in student accommodation approvals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Almost half of the students and accommodation providers who applied for accommodation funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have submitted their signed lease agreements.

This is according to the scheme’s chair, Dr Mugwena Maluleke.

Maluleke said 148,825 students have been approved for accommodation and allowances out of the 224,983 who initially applied.

He said students were encouraged to liaise with their accommodation providers and ensure that all required documents were submitted.

“NSFAS urgently appeals to these students and accommodation providers to complete the process by signing and submitting their leases as soon as possible,” Maluleke said.

He warned that failure to do so could result in delays or complications in the allocation of accommodation and related allowances.

Maluleke said more than R6.3bn had been allocated to universities in February and March to cover student allowances, including accommodation, as part of efforts to ensure students begin the academic year without financial stress.

“On February 2, NSFAS disbursed R3,557,285,045 to cover allowances and accommodation. On March 2, we made a second disbursement of R2,824,849,085, continuing our commitment to supporting students throughout their academic journey,” he said.

The scheme revealed that it had approved funding for 692,704 first-time entering students and 550,959 continuing students, while 1,561 student loans had been approved to help students continue their studies.

In addition, Maluleke said, it had received registration data for 174,962 TVET college students and 54,280 university students, which helps the scheme process and disburse funding more efficiently.

He added: “NSFAS has processed 101,201 student appeals, of which 22,654 were approved, 9,073 are awaiting documents, 18,108 were rejected, and 44,411 were closed, deleted or withdrawn.”

Students with pending appeals have been urged to submit outstanding documents as delays could affect their funding.

NSFAS said the registration portal will remain open until March 31 as part of efforts to ensure a smooth start to the academic year.

