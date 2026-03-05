Paul O’Sullivan apologises for abrupt parliamentary walkout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 26: Forensic, investigator , Paul O'Sullivan, testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 26, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has issued a formal apology to parliament for abruptly leaving the ad hoc committee proceedings last week.

O’Sullivan returned to parliament for the fourth time on Thursday to conclude his testimony. At his previous appearance he left abruptly, saying he had a plane to catch.

His sudden departure sparked outrage among MPs, who demanded his return and insisted he be held accountable for his conduct.

O’Sullivan submitted a letter of apology to parliament but requested that certain sections of the letter be off the official record, citing the sensitive nature of personal information.

“I unreservedly apologise to the speaker of the National Assembly and all members of parliament — including, but not limited to, the chairperson and members of the ad hoc committee — for departing the session prematurely,” O’Sullivan wrote.

“The circumstances leading to my departure involved a number of personal reasons which I have since explained.”

I am happy to continue and conclude this exercise. It has been going on for quite some time and I am keen to see it finalised — Paul O’Sullivan

He expressed his willingness to resume the briefing and face further questioning from committee members.

“I am happy to continue and conclude this exercise. It has been going on for quite some time and I am keen to see it finalised,” O’Sullivan said.

While some committee members generally welcomed O’Sullivan’s return, MK Party MP David Skosana demanded a specific apology and a formal retraction regarding comments O’Sullivan made during a heated exchange the previous week.

During that quarrel, O’Sullivan allegedly accused Skosana of owing a bank R600,000.

Skosana said: “The last time he was here, he made allegations against me, saying I must go pay my debt at the bank. He must retract that aspersion because that debt has been settled. I have proof it was paid last year.”

The hearing continues.

