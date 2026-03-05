R250m Clayville housing project resumes after temporary closure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of labour raids two construction sites in Clayville, Ekurhuleni, on February 27 2026. Pictures: supplied

The Gauteng department of human settlements has confirmed that construction has resumed at the R250m housing project in Clayville where undocumented migrants were found working on two building sites during an immigration blitz.

This was after it had been temporarily closed due to some contraventions and enforcement by the deparment of labour and employment.

Sowetan previously reported that 65 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during a labour and immigration blitz last week after several non-compliance issues were found, including a fake construction permit.

However, housing spokesperson Tahir Sema said only 11 individuals were arrested during the joint operation.

“The prohibition notices issued by the department of employment and labour have been rectified, and the site is now fully compliant. Compliance with labour, immigration, and occupational safety legislation remains the responsibility of contractors, subject to oversight by the relevant statutory authorities,” Sema said.

The housing development is targeted at Thembisa applicants registered on the housing demand database from 1996 onwards under the Gauteng housing allocation policy.

Some of the contraventions found include construction workers without personal protective equipment, unsafe scaffolding, failure to pay the minimum wage, no UIF and a fake construction permit.

Valumax, the contractor responsible for the project, confirmed that the occupational health and safety issues had been addressed.

“A formal follow-up inspection was conducted on March 2. All compliance concerns have been rectified, and construction work has resumed,” said Riaan Du Randt, legal representative for Valumax.

The R205m project includes 564 fully subsidised RDP multi-storey housing units across 17 four-storey walk-up residential blocks.

Construction began on April 10 2025, and is expected to be completed by March 31. Tri-Star Construction, a BBEE Level 1 entity, is the principal contractor and has subcontracted local small, medium, and micro enterprises for parts of the work.

On worker remuneration, Sema emphasised that employees are paid according to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) prescripts, and any employer-employee issues fall under the contractors’ responsibility.

“Valumax has no control over individual employment issues, but Tri-Star has assured full compliance and co-operation with authorities,” he added.