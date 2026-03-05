Teacher arrested for allegedly raping pupil during private lesson at his home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 37-year-old mathematics teacher from Ivory Park Secondary School has been arrested for allegedly raping a Grade 12 pupil at his home after providing private tutoring lessons.

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday.

Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident was alleged to have happened in December when the pupil was in Grade 11. The pupil’s mother reported the incident on Monday.

Mabona said information indicated that the accused had reportedly been offering additional private tutoring services to the pupil outside official school hours at his home, where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

“It is alleged that the learner first made attempts to report the incident at the school after allegedly experiencing continued inappropriate behaviour from the educator at school.

“The arrest followed alleged attempts by the educator to evade authorities, as he was absent from school earlier this week,” said Mabona.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was “deeply disturbed by these allegations against an educator who is entrusted with the care and development of our learners”.

“Educators are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing and guiding our learners and, within the schooling environment, they effectively serve as parents to the children placed under their care.

“They must therefore always contribute towards ensuring the safety, wellbeing and development of our learners at all times,” he said.

Matome said the department would ensure its internal processes were followed.