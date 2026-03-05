The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Villa Liza shack factory where illegal cleaning products were manufactured. Photo Veli Nhlapo/ File photo

Inside illegal detergent factory in a shack

Police at the Villa Liza shack factory where illegal cleaning products were produced. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Pots, wooden spoons, a garden hose, 250l barrels, cold drink crates and a two-plate stove. These are some of the items found inside an Ekurhuleni shack where illegal cleaning products have been manufactured.

Outside the shack, empty containers of cleaning products with logos of well-known brands were strewn. Others were inside bags used by recyclers.

The factory in the Snake Park section of Villa Liza is the second of its kind to be bust by police after the Hawks shut down a similar illegal facility in nearby Windmill Park on Tuesday.

Story audio is generated using AI

More than 4,000 health inspectors needed as spaza shops proliferate

Health inspectors and law enforcement officers at a spaza shop in Market Street, Kariega in the Eastern Cape. (EUGENE COETZEE)

South Africa is 4,450 health inspectors short to meet the norm of one health practitioner per 10,000 people.

The country has only 1,751 health inspectors and needs 6,201 to meet requirements.

Gauteng needs the most inspectors at 1,510. It employs 457 health inspectors despite a population of more than 15-million.

Health inspectors are crucial as they monitor the compliance of spaza shops and other businesses handling food products.

Story audio is generated using AI

Money from Matlala was a ‘personal loan’ — police organised crime head

Suspended head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, the suspended national head of the police’s organised crime division, claimed the money he received from murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was a personal loan which he has since repaid.

Shibiri told the Madlanga commission of inquiry after his son was involved in a car accident in September 2024, Matlala offered to lend him money to repair the vehicle.

He said he met Matlala through a late friend at a thanksgiving event and told him about not being able to afford to repair the vehicle, and Matlala offered to help him.