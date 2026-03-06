Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25,000 reward for kindness
When Benson Laka poured fuel with a smile and urged a distressed motorist to enter a car competition, little did he know his gesture would earn him a R25,000 reward — R20,000 from Nedbank and R5,000 from his employer.
Nadia Nakai opens up about romance with Toss
Rapper Nadia Nakai has set the record straight about the media buzz surrounding her and Umlando hitmaker Toss, after their Valentine’s Day video left fans speculating about a possible romance. Nakai says she is ready to move out of AKA’s shadow.
WATCH | Be warned, you could be using fake soap and foam bath
People in a shack in Villa Liza, Boksburg have been found producing fake dishwashing soap, detergents and bubble baths that could be harmful to one’s health. Sowetan has learnt that people in the shack sell the products in bulk to regular customers, who in turn sell the items to the public. The “factory” mostly uses empty, branded bottles meant for recycling, which make the fake goods difficult to detect.
