Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Benson Laka, the winner of R20,000, and Tembeka Sonkwela, the winner of a Mini Cooper, in Pretoria on Thursday. They won the prizes in the GreenBacks competition organised by BP and Nedbank.

Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25,000 reward for kindness

Benson Laka, the winner of R20,000 in the GreenBacks competition organised by BP and Nedbank, in Pretoria on March 5 2026. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

When Benson Laka poured fuel with a smile and urged a distressed motorist to enter a car competition, little did he know his gesture would earn him a R25,000 reward — R20,000 from Nedbank and R5,000 from his employer.

Nadia Nakai opens up about romance with Toss

Nadia Nakai, 'Tropica Island of Treasure' competitor, talking to the guests at the season 12 launch at The Ivy Garden, Bedfordview, on March 5 2026. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Rapper Nadia Nakai has set the record straight about the media buzz surrounding her and Umlando hitmaker Toss, after their Valentine’s Day video left fans speculating about a possible romance. Nakai says she is ready to move out of AKA’s shadow.

WATCH | Be warned, you could be using fake soap and foam bath

Inside the Villa Liza shack factory where products are mixed to duplicate products like dishwashing liquid, fabric softener, Handy Andy, and bath foam. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

People in a shack in Villa Liza, Boksburg have been found producing fake dishwashing soap, detergents and bubble baths that could be harmful to one’s health. Sowetan has learnt that people in the shack sell the products in bulk to regular customers, who in turn sell the items to the public. The “factory” mostly uses empty, branded bottles meant for recycling, which make the fake goods difficult to detect.

