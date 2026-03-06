EFF, Saftu demand probe into Xolile George’s ‘tone deaf’ salary hike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF and Saftu have added their voice to growing calls for a full investigation into how the start-up salary of secretary to parliament Xolile George was increased by about 70% in what they say was a process marred by a “cloud of secrecy”.

The EFF on Thursday said it was concerned that the job advert for the position carried an annual salary of R2.6m, but the salary was then adjusted to R4.4m “shortly after his [George] arrival”, a decision which was not communicated to oversight bodies in parliament.

“It is gravely concerning to note how the salary increase of Mr Xolile George occurred under a cloud of secrecy, without the prior approval and knowledge of the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament,” said the party in a statement.

“The EFF condemns the secretive nature of the decision and the scale of the hike, which pushed the annual package from an advertised R2.6m to over R4.4m, as this is an indication of abuse of state power. If a salary is deemed outdated or not market-related, the correct legal procedure to take would have been to re-advertise the post with the corrected salary range, rather than adjusting it in secret for a preferred candidate.”

Saftu said George’s salary increase, reportedly from R2.6m to R4.4m (and then later to R4.9m) in just 17 months, was “extraordinary”.

Both the EFF and Saftu say reports point to the increase being approved by former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and former National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo. “While these approvals may have been procedurally granted, they do not absolve parliament of the political and ethical responsibility to account to the South African public and the working class for such an excessive increase at a time when millions are struggling to survive,” said Saftu spokesperson Newton Masuku.

The EFF said that George’s increase was allegedly backdated raised further concerns around whether the presiding officers misled parliament, which would be a breach of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza is believed to have told the joint standing committee on financial management of parliament that the auditor-general’s audit on George’s salary increase did not find any irregularities.

“While the position is essentially as a staff member and not a public office bearer, at over R4m per year the secretary to parliament earns more than the members of parliament and more than the president of the republic,” said the EFF.

“This salary increase is, therefore, impossible to justify as it is an injustice that occurs on the backdrop of a high unemployment rate in the country.”

The EFF said it wanted a “full and transparent” probe into the process that led to George’s salary increase as well as full disclosure of the documentation relating to his appointment.

“The EFF strongly condemns the salary increase for the secretary to parliament, as it represents a failure of oversight. It should not only be read as a budgetary adjustment, but should be read as an act that bypassed legal frameworks, amounted to misleading advertisement, and ignored ethical obligations of leadership in a failing economy.”

Masuku echoed the same sentiments, saying the approval of the increase pointed to a country that was “tone deaf”.

“South Africa remains a society characterised by extreme inequality, mass unemployment, and worsening poverty. Public sector workers across departments face wage restraint, hiring freezes, and austerity-driven budget cuts. Nurses, teachers, doctors and other frontline workers continue to operate under severe staff shortages because vacant posts remain unfilled in the name of fiscal discipline. In this context, the revelation that a single senior administrator’s salary could increase by more than 70% within such a short period is both morally indefensible and politically tone-deaf.”

