Hill-Lewis fancies Cape Town mayorship over GNU cabinet role

Geordin Hill-Lewis seeks to stay on as the mayor of Cape Town rather than take a portfolio in the national cabinet should he win the party’s leadership race in April.

He says the decision to remain mayor is mostly about leverage and workload.

Based on the Auditor-General of SA’s municipal audit outcomes, the City of Cape Town is widely regarded as the best-run metropolitan municipality in the country in financial governance terms. The AG’s consolidated report for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years shows that Cape Town was the only one of SA’s eight metros to receive a clean audit. A clean audit primarily measures financial governance and compliance, not the full quality of service delivery.

As the leader of the DA outside the GNU at cabinet level, the president “will have no sword” over his neck while still being able to steer the second largest party in the coalition government,” Hill-Lewis told Sowetan sister publication Business Day. “I think that’s actually a healthy setup.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously fired former deputy minister of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) Andrew Whitfield for unauthorised travel to the US. The move caused a rift between the ANC and the DA, prompting the DA to remove its participation in the National Dialogue.

Hill-Lewis is running to replace John Steenhuisen as the leader of the DA when the party gathers for its elective conference in April. He is considered a shoo-in for the position, considering that he has received endorsements from seven out of nine of the party’s provincial leaders and that no one else has raised their hand for the position.

At the announcement of his candidacy, his bid was endorsed by other DA leaders, including basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and former Tshwane mayor Cillers Brink.

The DA has six ministers in Ramaphosa’s cabinet and six deputy ministers.

A DA leader, who sits in cabinet, owes his position in part to the president’s goodwill and the logistical demands of running a broken government department.

Outgoing leader Steenhuisen cited the heavy workload as one of the reasons why he was not seeking re-election, saying he wanted to focus on the challenges facing the department of agriculture, such as the foot-and-mouth disease.

His critics within the party said the fight against foot-and-mouth was suffering because managing the two demanding positions was not feasible.

Hill-Lewis said he wants neither constraint. Staying in Cape Town will allow him to hold DA ministers in the GNU accountable to the party’s values without being drawn into the daily machinery of the national government himself, he said.

He said the GNU has had understandable teething problems given that it is a genuinely new model of governance for SA.

However, he added his priority as a leader would be ensuring the DA’s values and principles are more visibly reflected in the work of its ministers and that the party is seen to be making a distinct impact rather than simply providing cover for an ANC-led administration.

“Well, that has to be our mission. That has to be our mission because that is the best way that we can secure the future for South Africa, a better future for our country where more people can get out of poverty and into work,” he said, regarding the prospects of the DA being the largest party in 2029.

“But I don’t think that we should speak with such certainty about that because there’s nothing certain in politics.”

Electoral analyst Wayne Sussman said: “The fact that it is a local government election year makes sense for Geordin Hill-Lewis to stay in Cape Town, as he will have the most impact there.”

