Parliament paid R80k for O’Sullivan’s two-day appearance before ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has revealed that parliament paid R80,000 for his initial two-day appearance before the ad hoc committee.

O’Sullivan appeared before the committee four times in total. His first appearances took place on February 10 and 11. He returned on February 26, during which he staged a dramatic walkout from the proceedings. He appeared for the fourth and final time on Thursday to conclude his testimony.

After his return, O’Sullivan issued an apology for his previous abrupt departure.

“I unreservedly apologise to the speaker of the National Assembly and all MPs — including, but not limited to, the chairperson and members of the ad hoc committee — for departing the session prematurely,” O’Sullivan wrote.

“The circumstances leading to my departure involved a number of personal reasons which I have since explained.”

However, his apology was rejected by several parties, including the EFF and the MK Party.

During the proceedings, MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo questioned O’Sullivan regarding the costs parliament incurred for his attendance.

“I only claimed for the first appearance,” O’Sullivan clarified. “I think it’s about R80,000 for two days.”

O’Sullivan explained that he spent three nights at a hotel, noting that options were limited due to “National Indaba Week”. He claimed to have paid R10,000 per night.

“During Indaba Week, there were no hotels available. For me to be available for parliament, I had to book the hotel that was available. It was not a six-star or nine-star hotel; it was a three-star hotel, and it had two empty rooms available. I grabbed them. It was R10,000 per night, per room.”

Nomvalo said the amount was exorbitant and should never have been approved.

“You were not coming for a honeymoon; you came to parliament to assist our investigation,” Nomvalo said. “We are going to write to the speaker to ensure that no such amount is paid to you.”

EFF leader Julius Malema also slammed O’Sullivan’s conduct, linking his behaviour to broader allegations against him.

“You have no regard for black people, and that makes the allegations that you wanted to overthrow the state more legitimate,” Malema said.

“What you did that day was an attempt to overthrow the legitimacy of parliament. You were eroding the authority of parliament; had we not taken a stand, this institution would have been rendered useless and toothless because of you. No one should come to parliament and behave the way you did. The EFF rejects your apology.”

O’Sullivan’s appearances followed weeks of negotiations regarding his personal security concerns, during which he requested to testify virtually. His testimony is central to the committee’s investigation into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

​O’Sullivan was also accused of infiltrating the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, an allegation he vehemently denied. He concluded his testimony on Thursday.

TimesLIVE