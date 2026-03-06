Spar employee allegedly beaten, pepper-sprayed after refusing breathalyzer test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tommy Morapedi, an employee at SPAR Bothabille says he was assaulted by a colleague over a breathalyzer test. Picture:

A Spar employee was allegedly assaulted by a security manager, shoved against shelves and pepper-sprayed “until the bottle was empty” after he refused to take a breathalyzer test shortly before knocking off.

The incident allegedly happened at a supermarket in Bothaville in the Free State. The employee has since opened a case against his colleague.

Tommy Morapedi, a general employee at the store, told Sowetan that when he refused to take the test, he was pepper-sprayed “until the bottle was empty” and forcefully thrown against store shelves.

Morapedi said the incident happened last weekend, at about 2pm as he was about to knock off.

“I asked him why he didn’t do the breathalyzer in the morning and only when I was knocking off. The [fight] lasted for about 10 to 20 minutes. That pepper spray was so painful,” he said.

“I am still in pain as I speak and have stitches. I don’t know how I am going to work with him,” said Morapedi, who has been working for the local supermarket for five years.

Morapedi maintained he was sober and did not need a breathalyzer.

On Wednesday, the EFF in the area visited the supermarket and demanded that the manager be suspended and arrested.

“We sat down with the management, and some police were there with us as well. We demanded that he be suspended and also an apology from Spar to the community on what happened,” said the EFF’s Donald Sompane.

Tommy Morapedi. (supplied)

He said he was told by the store that the man had been suspended on Thursday.

Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorship manager at the Spar Group, said they were aware of the incident.

“Spar operates under an independent retailer model, which means each Spar store is independently owned and operated by a local retailer responsible for the management of employees and day-to day store operations. The retailer of the Bothaville store is aware of the incident and has taken immediate steps to address the matter,” she said.

“Both individuals sustained injuries during the incident and received medical attention. The one staff member has been booked off by the doctor. The other staff member involved in the altercation has been suspended pending a full investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“The retailer is engaging with all relevant parties to ensure the matter is handled fairly and in line with appropriate procedures,” she said.

Maubane said SPAR does not tolerate violence, discrimination or any form of misconduct in its stores.

“The safety, dignity and wellbeing of employees and customers remain a priority across the Spar network, and the matter will be addressed through the appropriate due process.

“The Spar Group remains committed to ensuring the store continues to operate responsibly while serving the Bothaville community, in line with the values of respect, accountability and community partnership that underpin the Spar brand.”

Police in the Free State confirmed they were investigating a common assault case after the general worker was allegedly assaulted by the employee, who accused him of being drunk.

“This is after an argument erupted over a breathalyzer test. The 41-year-old male victim came to report the matter at Bothaville police station on Saturday,” said police spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana.

“However, after the police member observed that the victim was not in a good state, the victim was advised to go home, sober up, and come back to open the case.

“The victim then opted to return on Sunday, and he was assisted in opening the case.”

She said police were obtaining witness statements.

“Thereafter, the case docket will be taken to court for a decision.”

Thabana said no arrest has been made.

Morapedi maintains he was not drunk.