The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Hope for more Bosasa prosecutions after Smith’s jailing

Reports allege almost R700,000 was paid from Bosasa’s coffers to former ANC MP Vincent Smith. ( Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile)

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith’s conviction and sentencing have been widely welcomed by civil society, saying they hope this will open doors for other Bosasa accused to be successfully prosecuted. Smith is the first high-profile political figure to be convicted over allegations emanating from the Zondo commission of inquiry.

More than 25,000 VW Polo Vivos recalled for possible handbrake failure

The National Consumer Commission has warned drivers of VW Polo Vivos manufactured in 2025 to have their cars checked for possible handbrake problems. (Brenwin Naidu)

The National Consumer Commission has warned drivers of VW Polo Vivos manufactured in 2025 to have their cars checked for possible handbrake problems. The NCC made the announcement on Thursday after a notification from the manufacturer.

Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25k reward for kindness

Petrol attended Benson Laka was rewarded for his kindness. (Antonio Muchave)

When Benson Laka poured fuel with a smile and urged a distressed motorist to enter a car competition, little did he know his gesture would earn him a R20,000 reward.

