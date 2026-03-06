News

The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

The top three stories you must read this morning

Botho Molosankwe

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is appearing before the state capture inquiry.
Hope for more Bosasa prosecutions after Smith’s jailing

Reports allege that almost R700,000 had been paid from Bosasa’s coffers to ANC MP Vincent Smith
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith’s conviction and sentencing have been widely welcomed by civil society, saying they hope this will open doors for other Bosasa accused to be successfully prosecuted. Smith is the first high-profile political figure to be convicted over allegations emanating from the Zondo commission of inquiry.

More than 25,000 VW Polo Vivos recalled for possible handbrake failure

The National Consumer Commission has warned drivers of VW Polo Vivos manufactured in 2025 to have their cars checked for possible handbrake problems. The NCC made the announcement on Thursday after a notification from the manufacturer.

Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25k reward for kindness

When Benson Laka poured fuel with a smile and urged a distressed motorist to enter a car competition, little did he know his gesture would earn him a R20,000 reward.

