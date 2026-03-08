Emfuleni’s dodgy multimillion-rand fleet deal exposed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Invoices were signed and stamped confirming receipt of the vehicles that were never delivered.

The embattled Emfuleni local municipality spent R8.7m to purchase six trucks that were never delivered.

This was despite invoices being signed and stamped confirming receipt of the vehicles.

These are the findings of a forensic investigation instituted into the acquisition of vehicles by the municipality’s fleet department in 2022, which found it lost more than R16m in total through irregular vehicle purchases and non-delivery.

According to the report by Tshangana & Associates Incorporated, Maboela Forestry and Construction, owned by Mpho Edward Malema, was paid millions of rand for the purchase of trucks, bakkies and graders that were never delivered, supplied irregularly or became inoperable shortly after being acquired.

This is the latest corruption scandal to rock the municipality, which has faced repeated allegations of financial mismanagement and governance failures.

Public money … has instead been allegedly misused in a possible collusion between municipal officials and suppliers for their own self-serving interests. — Kingsol Chabalala, DA mayoral candidate for Emfuleni.

The report, which was tabled before the council last month, shows that the municipality entered into the purchase of the vehicles between November and December 2022.

According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, Maboela Forestry and Construction is in provisional liquidation.

The municipal investigation report recommended that criminal charges be laid against the service provider and two senior officials of the municipality after more than R16m was lost through irregular vehicle purchases and non-delivery.

The report alleges that fleet manager Lerato Mpholo and assistant fleet manager Levy Hlalele certified the invoices as proof of delivery even though the vehicles had not been received.

“By signing as receiver and certifier, respectively, both Mr Mpholo and Mr Hlalele misled [the municipality] that the trucks were delivered; as a result, the municipality was prejudiced and suffered a financial loss of R8.7m,” read the report.

Investigators found that Maboela Forestry and Construction provided documentation intended to give the impression that the trucks had been delivered.

“Malema provided Mpholo with documentation referred to as birth certificates for UD trucks. This created an impression that the trucks were delivered and that the municipality was busy with the transfer of ownership, whereas in actual fact no trucks had been delivered,” the investigators said.

The municipality also purchased eight Toyota Hilux bakkies from Maboela at a cost of R525,607 each, amounting to R4.2m.

The report said that out of the eight Toyota Hilux bakkies procured, only three were confirmed delivered, and as of July 2023, five were still outstanding with unclear final delivery dates.

A review of emails showed that three bakkies were delivered, but investigators were not able to verify the existence of two of the vehicles.

The investigation further found that the fleet manager signed invoices certifying delivery, while the assistant fleet manager signed as the receiver despite knowing the vehicles had not been delivered.

According to the report, the acting fleet manager said he was “pressured” by the fleet manager to sign the invoices, claiming it was necessary for suppliers to release vehicles.

The municipality also purchased three Sany graders, which later experienced maintenance issues.

According to the report, by November 2022 the graders were not registered with the municipality and did not have permits, yet they were used.

Investigators said that about a year after delivery the graders began experiencing problems with their gears. The assistant fleet manager was not sure whether the graders had a maintenance plan.

“As of 23 June 2023, it is evident that the graders had a mechanical problem and were not functioning,” the investigators said.

“During our physical verification process around February 2025, the graders were still not operational.”

The report recommended that the municipality recover the financial losses from the service provider.

Municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni told Sowetan that the council had resolved that criminal charges must be opened against the implicated individuals.

“At this stage, we will reserve our comment on the merits or otherwise of the case, as we believe the justice system will be capable of prosecuting its responsibilities... and provide decisive accountability to the people of [Emfuleni],” he said.

“Political parties in council are urged to give space to the decisions of council and allow the municipality to act decisively, as already initiated by the municipality, without any pressure from any quarters of our society. We remain committed to Batho Pele and clean governance as an institution of choice.”

Sangweni said the implicated officials had been suspended and were undergoing a disciplinary hearing.

Sowetan attempted to reach Malema, but two numbers went to voicemail, while the other two did not exist. Sowetan sent text messages to Malema, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

The DA said it would be filing criminal charges against the officials and the service provider.

“Public money that is supposed to be used for service delivery for residents has instead been allegedly misused in a possible collusion between municipal officials and suppliers for their own self-serving interests,” said DA mayoral candidate for Emfuleni Kingsol Chabalala.