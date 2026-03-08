Experts dismiss panic over chemicals in sanitary pads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Concerns over chemicals found in sanitary pads and panty-liners should not cause panic, according to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who said there was currently no scientific evidence to show that the products harmed women.

Speaking during a briefing on Sunday, Motsoaledi addressed fears sparked by a recent study by the University of Free State (UFS) which detected small quantities of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in some menstrual products sold in SA.

He said concentrations of EDCs in sanitary pads were low.

“Twenty publications [studies] have been produced over the years about EDCs in sanitary pads, and all have not demonstrated any inference of clinical harm to the people using these products ... concentrations of EDCs in menstrual products are very low. Findings of EDCs in sanitary pads do not automatically translate into harm in the human body,” said Motsoaledi.

He said the study was not designed to prove a direct link between the chemicals and disease in women. Instead, it presented scientific data that could guide future research.

“You also know that UFS itself mentioned that the study was not designed to establish a direct causal relationship between the detected chemicals and disease in women. Also, the research findings and their publications are not intended to constitute medical advice, so they are not advising anybody, issuing consumer directives, or making product usage recommendations,” he said.

In an interview with Sowetan, Prof Deon Visser from UFS also said the purpose of the study was not to cause panic, “but to raise awareness that what is written on the package is not always what is inside and to encourage more transparency around menstrual health products”.

“Many of the chemicals may be present in very small amounts, but the real question is what the long-term exposure looks like over a woman’s lifetime,” Visser said.

Prof Ntobeko Ntusi, president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council, said concerns of long-term exposure remain largely theoretical. “In scientific research, establishing causality requires rigorous empirical evidence through study designs such as randomised controlled trials, cohort studies, case-control studies or laboratory experiments linked to clinical outcomes.

“The study currently being discussed does not meet these criteria, and therefore the presence of trace chemicals in sanitary products has not been causally linked to adverse health events. Importantly, after many decades of global use, there has been no demonstrated signal of harm associated with sanitary pads or panty-liners,” Ntusi said.

Motsoaledi said EDCs cannot be completely avoided or removed, adding that no cases have been picked up by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

“WHO is not aware of any cases globally where access to this important health product has been withdrawn because of concerns over health effects arising from endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Today, no report of adverse effects due to the use of sanitary pads has been presented to SAHPRA and no need for regulation within SAHPRA has been identified,” he said.