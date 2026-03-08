Five things you need to know about chemicals in sanitary pads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Concerns have been raised over a recent study that found chemicals in sanitary pads and panty-liners, however Health Minister Aaron Mostoaledi on Sunday revealed that the chemicals do not cause any harm, and those who are more exposed to these chemicals are men rather than women.

Motsoaledi was briefing the public following a study that found hormone-disrupting chemicals, endocrine-disrupting chemicals [EDC] in some sanitary pads and panty-liners sold in SA.

Here are five things you need to know: