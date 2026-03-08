Five things you need to know about chemicals in sanitary pads

Concerns have been raised over a recent study that found chemicals in sanitary pads and panty-liners, however Health Minister Aaron Mostoaledi on Sunday revealed that the chemicals do not cause any harm, and those who are more exposed to these chemicals are men rather than women.
Motsoaledi was briefing the public following a study that found hormone-disrupting chemicals, endocrine-disrupting chemicals [EDC] in some sanitary pads and panty-liners sold in SA.
Here are five things you need to know:
- Officials said no clinical harm has been linked to sanitary pads despite the detection of endocrine-disrupting chemicals [EDCs]. They stated that none of the 20 published studies on the issue demonstrated clinical harm to users.
- No adverse effects from sanitary pad use have been reported to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. As a result, SAHPRA has not identified a need for additional regulation.
- Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are “ubiquitous”, meaning they are found widely in the environment and everyday products, including food, cosmetics, household items, and clothing. Government stressed that their presence in sanitary products was therefore not a new discovery.
- According Motsoaledi, the University of the Free State study itself did not establish a direct causal link between the detected chemicals and disease in women. The research was described as scientific data intended to guide further study rather than offer medical advice or a recommendation to stop using the products.
- Authorities, including SAHPRA and the National Consumer Commission, said there was currently no evidence to justify removing sanitary pads from the market or changing how consumers’ use them. Regulators will continue monitoring products under existing safety frameworks.
