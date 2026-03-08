NewsPREMIUM

Judge by day, illegal squatter by night?

Daniel Thulare questions order to vacate state-owned home, saying it would not happen in North West

Andisiwe Makinana

Andisiwe Makinana

Sunday Times political editor

Kempton Park acting chief magistrate Daniel Thulare. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE, SOWETAN
Kempton Park acting chief magistrate Daniel Thulare. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN)

Western Cape High Court judge Daniel Thulare has until April 15 to vacate a state property in Cape Town he has been unlawfully occupying for years at a fraction of the market rental.

The department of public works & infrastructure instructed Thulare on Friday to vacate the premises, pay relevant municipal accounts and restore the property to its original condition.

“Failure to vacate will result in the department initiating legal eviction proceedings in terms of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, including recovery of any arrear rental or municipal charges owed to the state,” reads a notice to vacate seen by the Sunday Times.

