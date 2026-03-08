NewsPREMIUM

Legal and financial woes deepen for Edwin Sodi amid unpaid luxury bills

Controversial businessman faces mounting pressure after high court grants Nedbank default judgment for over R500,000 in unpaid credit card and overdraft debt

Mduduzi Nonyane

Mduduzi Nonyane

Edwin Sodi celebrating his 50th birthday. supplied
Edwin Sodi celebrating faces mounting pressure after high court grants Nedbank default judgment for over R500,000 (supplied)

The Johannesburg high court has issued a default judgment compelling controversial businessman Edwin Sodi to pay more than R500,000 for luxury shopping sprees between 2023 and 2024.

The Sunday Times understands that the ruling, handed down on February 4 in favour of Nedbank, has been on the opposed court roll since March last year, as sheriffs have been unable to locate Sodi to serve him with a court summons.

The matter relates to a string of unpaid credit card bills and an overdraft facility managed by the bank. Bank statements paint a picture of luxury splurges in Johannesburg and abroad, including hotel stays in London costing about R18,000 a night and clothing purchases at Louis Vuitton worth R40,000.

Read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

PODCAST | BBK: Derby may still be alive and kicking but PSL title can only go to Pretoria or Orlando

2

Taking it to the max: The rise and fall of Showmax

3

MultiChoice is dumping Showmax after ten years

4

Colourful moments in Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota’s political life

5

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Children always casualties of Israeli, US wars - and it’s intentional