Moms in IVF baby race row

Black couple demand DNA test to show if Indian mother received their embryo by mistake at Westville fertility clinic

Tania Broughton

Care Clinic owner Dr Anil Ramdeo confirmed to the Sunday Times that the fertility clinic had resolved the dispute with the birth mother “on a confidential basis”. (Nolo Moima)

In a heartbreaking battle over an eight-year-old boy, a black couple from Ballito have gone to court to compel an Indian woman to allow a DNA test on the child, claiming he was born from their embryo — which a fertility clinic mistakenly gave her nine years ago.

The Indian woman initially fought the application, arguing it was not in the best interests of the child, and tried to obtain a protection order against the Ballito couple, whom she accused of harassing and stalking her.

The couple hired a private detective last year after a receptionist at the Centre for Assisted Reproduction and Endocrinology (Care) Clinic in Westville “blew the whistle”, alerting them about the possible fate of one of their embryos after they visited the clinic in 2016 for an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure.

