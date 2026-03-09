Disability Duo on a mission to make the disabled comfortable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On a sweltering morning in Makwakwa, in the far north of KwaZulu-Natal, a bakkie drives up to a small home in the middle of the bush.

An unlikely duo makes their way out of the vehicle. One is a tall woman, lithe and tanned, wearing short-sleeved blue scrubs with shorts. She hoists a large wheelchair off the back of the bakkie onto the ground and wheels it towards the passenger seat. The other is a man, who slowly manoeuvres himself into the wheelchair and pushes himself alongside the woman towards the house.

Maryke Bezuidenhout and Moses Mthembu are on an outreach visit to a family with disabled toddler twins who need wheelchairs. One twin has cerebral palsy, and the other has brittle bone disease which leads to regular fractures.

Today, as part of their service, Bezuidenhout, a physiotherapist and head of rehabilitation at Manguzi Hospital, is fine-tuning the twins’ wheelchair seating.

“I seated them last November, but they’ve grown,” she says. “I’m also measuring one of the little girls for a standing frame,” she says.

Mthembu, who has paraplegia, is here to talk to the children’s father. Having a person with a disability in a home, he says, has repercussions on many levels, with one common problem being that “many mothers of kids with disabilities are left by the fathers”.

While Bezuidenhout goes into the house with the mother and children, Mthembu stays outside with the twins’ father. The two men talk animatedly. The dad tells Mthembu he’s spent lots of money on his children and loves them dearly.

Besides helping fix wheelchairs for Manguzi’s rehabilitation department and repairing wheelchairs at the disability care centre next to Manguzi, Mthembu runs an NPO offering peer support to other people living with disabilities and their relatives.

“As Manguzi rehab, we collaborate closely with Moses’s NPO to ensure that vital peer support happens in the community,” says Bezuidenhout. “If you break your spine, you want to hear from someone in the same boat.”

Visiting disabled patients at home is a key part of Bezuidenhout’s work at Manguzi hospital in Kwa-Ngwanase (Kosi Bay), just south of Mozambique border.

Bezuidenhout and her team visit patients regularly to do a combination of physical rehabilitation, wheelchair repairs, reseating, or servicing, wheelchair skills training, and peer support.

Their next visit is to see a 58-year-old grandmother with paraplegia. Mthembu checks the wheelchair’s bearings, changes the footplate, and sorts out the brakes.

He says he learnt how to fix wheelchairs through having to fix his own. “Maryke organised training for me in Cape Town where I learnt a lot,” he says.

Mthembu, 45, was born in Manguzi and moved to Durban for work as a young man. He became paraplegic at the age of 23 after being shot during a robbery at home in Duzuma township in 2003.

He moved home to Manguzi, and was treated in Manguzi Hospital’s rehabilitation unit, where he learnt how to live as a paraplegic. There, he started helping fellow disabled people. “I would share what I’d learnt about how to look after myself as a disabled person, and I’d support them on how to just be a person again.”

Maryke Bezuidenhout and Phumlile Malaza, a member of Moses Mthembu’s parent support team that assists the mothers of children with cerebral palsy. (Thom Pierce/Spotlight)

Bezuidenhout later noticed Mthembu’s ability to support his peers and later arranged for him to attend an Africa Spinal Cord Injury Network conference in 2018.

The conference inspired him to start his NPO, Siletha Ithemba (isiZulu for Bringing Hope). It now includes four parent facilitators who support mothers of children with cerebral palsy, as well as four peer supporters who work with families of people with disabilities.

Born in Pretoria, Bezuidenhout, the daughter of a diplomat, spent her childhood in Europe. The family returned to SA in 1994. She attended Pretoria Girls High before studying physiotherapy at the University of Pretoria.

She was just 22 when she started working as the only physiotherapist at Manguzi Hospital in 2002. Twenty-three years later, she’s still there.

Bezuidenhout spends a lot of her spare time at the Phumelele Mntwana Disability Care Centre, a residential care facility run by mothers of children with disabilities.

Inside the centre, Spotlight meets 18-year-old Sizwe Nxumalo, who is paralysed in all four limbs because of a severe neck-spinal injury.

He uses his tongue to scroll and type on his cellphone, and is part of a disability performing arts group.

Asked what drives her, Bezuidenhout says: “I like the outcomes of the work I do, like seeing somebody slowly mastering their wheelchair skills to the point where they can get into a taxi, start a business and get a family...”