Steenhuisen spearheads bid to curb FMD in Ekurhuleni

Cattle are seen as foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations are conducted at Karan Beef, which operates a feedlot, in Heidelberg, South Africa.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen and Gauteng MEC for agriculture and rural development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa were in Ekurhuleni over the weekend to spearhead continuing efforts to curb the Foot-and- Mouth Disease (FMD).

The two went to roll out the vaccine among communal farmers in Magagula Heights on Saturday.

Ramokgopa said the rollout of vaccination in Magagula Heights was significant in the work being done to curb the disease, which is a highly contagious viral illness affecting cloven-hoofed animals.

“This particular site is the location where we had our first FMD outbreak in Gauteng in April 2025. It’s important we are able to return here to assist communal farmers, who are farming in the area”

Steenhuisen said the advice, suggestions and feedback emanating from Gauteng province has been very helpful in the development of the national response to FMD.

“We aim to vaccinate 80% of the national herd by December and reduce the outbreaks by 70%. This new strategy will put South Africa onto the path of becoming an ‘FMD-free with vaccination country’, which will mean that we can start to open up international markets for South African red meat products, which have been closed.”