Police on the hunt for traffickers after R2.8m drug busts at OR Tambo

Police at OR Tambo International Airport seized drugs worth a street value of R2.8m.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said investigations are underway to identify those responsible.

“The drugs have been seized, and investigations are still underway to track down the traffickers of these drugs,” she said.

According to Mathe, police made the discoveries during routine operations at cargo warehouses at the airport.

She said the first discovery was made on Wednesday when officers found crystal meth worth about R2.2m at a cargo warehouse.

The drugs were destined for the Philippines from SA.

“The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse where eight large boxes containing dagga worth R672,000 was discovered on Thursday. The dagga was shipped from Morocco and was destined for SA,” Mathe said.

The airport has long been a hotspot for high-value drug interceptions.

In July 2025, a 25-year-old Brazilian national was arrested after arriving from Doha and allegedly found in possession of 10kg of cocaine worth more than R4m.

Later that year, according to SAPS spokesperson Amanda van Wyk, two South African nationals arriving from São Paulo were arrested with cocaine valued at R7.5m.

The history of major drug seizures at OR Tambo also includes several record-breaking cases such as in 2017 when South African Revenue Service (SARS) reported its “biggest” cocaine bust, confiscating 271kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R78m.

Sars said it marked the largest cocaine seizure ever by customs officials in SA.

In March 2009, SAPS seized drugs valued at about R170m from an Emirates flight arriving from Pakistan.

The consignment consisted of 565kg of ephedrine, a chemical used to manufacture tik, hidden in over 20 cargo bags in the plane’s hold.

The bust followed a tip-off and was conducted after inspection of the cargo bins.