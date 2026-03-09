R10bn plan to hire 10,000 labour inspectors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of employment and labour has estimated that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposal to appoint 10,000 additional labour inspectors could cost about R10bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF), according to a written parliamentary reply.

The figures were disclosed in response to a question from MK Party MP Andile Nchabeleng to employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth about the feasibility and cost implications of the plan announced during the state of the nation address on February 12.

In her reply to the National Assembly, Meth said the expansion of the inspectorate is intended to address longstanding gaps in labour inspection and enforcement around the country.

Administrative data collected by the inspectorate over nearly two decades shows only about 2%-5% of workplaces in South Africa have been covered through advocacy, inspections and enforcement activities.

