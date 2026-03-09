Ramaphosa extends Madlanga inquiry deadline to end of August

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted the Madlanga commission of inquiry an extension.

The commission, which was initially expected to conclude its work on March 17, will now submit its findings and recommendations by the end of August.

“Accordingly, the commission shall submit a second interim report by May 29 and a final report on the completion of the inquiry on August 31,” said Vincent Mangwenya, the president’s spokesperson.

“This extension was granted at the request of the commission due to the number of persons who must appear.”

The commission submitted its first interim report on December 17 where it found prima facie evidence against 14 officials within SAPS and Ekurhuleni municipality.

The officials’ names were referred to police for criminal investigation with the aim to prosecute.

The commission, which is probing political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, was established by the president following explosive allegations during a press conference by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During the July 6 press conference, Mkhwanazi alleged collusion and corruption between politicians, senior police, prosecutors, intelligence operatives and elements of the judiciary in SA.

