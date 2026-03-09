Roodepoort schoolgirl assault in scholar transport video under investigation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku says his department will implement citywide scholar transport operations to protect learners and enforce strict compliance.

The Greater Gauteng Learner Transport Organisation (GGLTO) says it is investigating an incident captured in a widely shared video that shows a schoolgirl being beaten inside a minibus taxi, thrown out and ending up under it as it drove away.

Sibongile Maseko, general secretary of the organisation, confirmed to Sowetan that the incident allegedly took place on Friday in the Princess area at a scholar transport pick-up point known as Esibayeni, Roodepoort.

In the video circulating on social media, the girl is seen being repeatedly slapped inside a white minibus by a boy wearing casual clothes, saying she has nothing to do with him and he is thinking about her future, before she is dragged out and left on the road. The vehicle then drives off while the girl runs after it before collapsing on the ground. The minibus then appears to drive over her as she lies on the ground.

Maseko said the organisation had received preliminary allegations about the circumstances leading up to the incident, but was still verifying the details.

“It is alleged that when the scholar transport, which transports children from Protea Glen (Soweto) to Roodepoort, arrived at the pick-up point, the girl in the video was found drunk and had [soiled] herself,” said Maseko.

“According to the information we have received, she had skipped school earlier in the day and was aggressive when she arrived at the pick-up point.”

Maseko said drivers initially placed the learner in another stationary vehicle and locked it, hoping she would calm down.

“But I’m told she managed to get out through the window and then chased after another vehicle that is not the one that usually transports her. She insisted on getting into that vehicle, which is why she was eventually dragged out of it before the car sped off,” she said.

“They apparently did not realise she was chasing after the vehicle when it drove away.”

According to Maseko, a criminal case was opened at the Protea Glen police station by the driver following the incident.

“The child is said to have suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. We are also told that the person seen slapping her in the video is her uncle, while Magolide, mentioned in the clip, is the transport driver,” she said.

Maseko added that the organisation has been trying to locate the learner to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have not been able to trace the learner as she is not at school today. The transport driver also did not report for work on Monday morning,” she said.

The organisation said it is continuing with its investigation.

