WATCH | ‘I have no relationship with the minister’: Carrim on Senzo Mchunu

North West businessperson Suliman Carrim lost a R8.2m investment into Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare, which had a R360m tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Madlanga commission heard on Monday.
Carrim took the witness box at the commission on Monday as he faces allegations of attempting to influence suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to delay a probe into Matlala’s Medicare24 tender. The investigation led to the cancellation of Matlala’s R360m tender with the police.
Carrim told the commission he advanced R10m to Matlala in June 2024 when Matlala started rendering services to the police and was repaid only R1.7m.
#MadlangaCommission: Suliman Carrim denies links to police minister Senzo Mchunu. @BD pic.twitter.com/e4lXZzlzPV— Sine🌻🗞️ (@Sinesipho_LR) March 9, 2026
“I have no relationship with the minister,” Carrim said.
