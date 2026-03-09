WATCH | ‘I have no relationship with the minister’: Carrim on Senzo Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North West businessperson Suliman Carrim lost a R8.2m investment into Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare, which had a R360m tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Madlanga commission heard on Monday.

Carrim took the witness box at the commission on Monday as he faces allegations of attempting to influence suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to delay a probe into Matlala’s Medicare24 tender. The investigation led to the cancellation of Matlala’s R360m tender with the police.

Carrim told the commission he advanced R10m to Matlala in June 2024 when Matlala started rendering services to the police and was repaid only R1.7m.

“I have no relationship with the minister,” Carrim said.

