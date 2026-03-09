What you need to know about Suliman Carrim’s testimony at Madlanga inquiry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From an application to present evidence in-camera, to witnessing a lawyer lashing out at the commission’s secretary over sitting arrangements: that’s how day 73 of the Madlanga commission of inquiry commenced on Monday morning.

Shortly after Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga denied North West businessman Suliman Carrim‘s application to testify in-camera, the commission adjourned. During the break, advocate Kameel Premhid and commission secretary Nolitha Vukuza had a heated argument over seating arrangements.