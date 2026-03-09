News

What you need to know about Suliman Carrim’s testimony at Madlanga inquiry

In-camera evidence requests and squabbles over seating arrangements

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

North West businessman Suleiman Carrim. (Freddy Mavunda)

From an application to present evidence in-camera, to witnessing a lawyer lashing out at the commission’s secretary over sitting arrangements: that’s how day 73 of the Madlanga commission of inquiry commenced on Monday morning.

Shortly after Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga denied North West businessman Suliman Carrim‘s application to testify in-camera, the commission adjourned. During the break, advocate Kameel Premhid and commission secretary Nolitha Vukuza had a heated argument over seating arrangements.

  • Carrim denied having any relationship with suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
  • Carrim told the commission he invested R10m in Medicare24 but only received R1.74m in return.
  • Carrim testified that Brown Mogotsi knew about payments before Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
  • Premhid apologised to Madlanga commission secretary Nolitha Vukuza for lashing out at her over the seating arrangements.
  • Embattled top Ekurhuleni metro cop Julius Mkhwanazi, who was subpoenaed to appear before the commission, arrived with a new legal team that requested more time to prepare. His matter was postponed to a date to be determined at a later stage.

