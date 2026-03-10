Are too many pupils repeating before matric? New study raises questions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Rebecca Selkirk says we need to take a harder look at whether high repetition rates in grades 10 and 11 are justified, and whether we place too much emphasis on matric results.

Are too many pupils being forced to repeat grades before matric, and does it really help them pass?

That is the question raised by new research by Dr Rebecca Selkirk, who says South Africa may be placing too much emphasis on matric results while overlooking the cost of high repetition rates in grades 10 and 11.

Selkirk recently obtained her doctorate in economics at Stellenbosch University (SU), where she studied grade repetition and matric performance.

Her research reveals that before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 1.5-million pupils repeated a grade each year across grades 1 to 12, roughly 12% of all learners. About a third of those repeats happened just before matric in grades 10 and 11.

At the end of 2019, 31% of grade 10 pupils and 24% of grade 11 pupils repeated the year.

