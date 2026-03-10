Five things to know about Gauteng’s R179.2bn budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lebogang Maile, MEC for finance and economic development, during the re-tabling of the Gauteng Provincial Budget for 2026/27 financial year at the Gauteng provincial legislature in Johannesburg. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng economic development MEC Lebohang Maile tabled his R179.2bn medium-term budget, which he said would prioritise frontline services, although it was “strained”.

Here are five key things to take away from the budget:

Over the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework, the province’s budget will amount to well over half a trillion rand, about R549.3bn. An amount of R179.2bn has been allocated for the 2026/27 financial year, and R182.4bn and R188.2bn respectively for 2027/28 and 2028/29.

Health, education and social development, which are collectively known as the social sector, received about 83% of the budget. The health department gets R70.3bn, education R70.9bn and social development R5.6bn.

Despite the scrapping of the E-toll system in 2024, Gauteng is still paying off the debt linked to the freeway upgrade project. The province has already paid R9.3bn of the R20bn e-toll debt, with another R4.6bn due in June 2026 and R6.2bn still to be paid over the next two years, heaping pressure on the budget.

Maile said the Gautrain would continue operating without interruption as negotiations to appoint a new concessionaire near completion, with the current operator’s tenure temporarily extended while the train becomes a fully paid provincial asset worth about R45bn.

Maile said the audit outcomes for the cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni could be released by Sunday, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions. This follows a dispute at national level involving the auditor-general over the audit reports, which delayed the municipalities from submitting their financial statements to the JSE before the February 28 deadline.

