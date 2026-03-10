Husband, sangoma among latest arrests in R10m ‘murder-for-insurance’ case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four relatives of Rachel Kutumela, the ex-Limpopo police officer accused of insurance murders, are among five people arrested in the R10m fraud case.

The husband and two brothers of a Limpopo police officer at the centre of an alleged R10m murder-for-insurance case where life policies were taken out on people who were later murdered are the latest to be arrested in connection with the matter.

They were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Rachel Kutumela, who has since been fired from the SAPS, was the first to be arrested in October 2024 at the Senwabarwana police station while on duty. Her sister, daughter and brother were arrested later after being allegedly linked to the crimes.

On Tuesday morning two more brothers, her husband, cousin and a sangoma were arrested in various places around the Moletjie area, outside Polokwane.

One of those arrested is believed to be a school principal.

They made sure their victims died under mysterious circumstances. Some were shot dead, some were hit by objects, some were poisoned and so on. It is believed 10 victims were murdered — Brig Athlenda Mathe, police spokesperson

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said it looks as if what was happening was an “evil family scheme”.

“It looks like it was a family business. They insure someone, kill them and later on benefit from the cash payments. It’s quite evil,” she said.

“It looks like these people [the perpetrators] do extensive research, because we are told that when you claim for accident cover, you get double the money. It was an organised syndicate because they made sure their victims died under mysterious circumstances. Some were shot dead, some were hit by objects, some were poisoned and so on. It is believed 10 victims were murdered.”

They were arrested by the Limpopo tracking team led by Capt Keshi Mabunda — who arrested Rosemary Ndlovu — and Capt Phaladi Makola. Ndlovu, also a former police officer, is currently serving six life sentences for insuring family members and ordering hits on them and getting insurance payouts.

Mathe confirmed they had executed six warrants, and one more person is expected to be arrested soon as they are still on the run.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Sowetan