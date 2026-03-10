Joburg opens 16 fraud cases over land expropriated without compensation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GREAT POTENTIAL: Vacant land of 7.4ha in Monavoni, Centurion came up for auction this week.

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) has opened 16 fraud cases with the police and approached the high court to obtain urgent interdicts to reverse the alleged expropriation without compensation of city-owned properties by private individuals and companies.

JPC spokesperson Lucky Sindane told Sowetan the municipality did not authorise the transfer or sale of the properties, which were discovered to have been transferred into private hands.

“The city did not sell these pieces of land,” said Sindane.

Sindane said the transfers took place in 2024 and involve vacant municipal properties in different parts of the city.

“Most of these properties are in Marlboro Gardens, which is why many of the criminal cases were registered at Bramley police station. Other properties are located in Linbro Park, Ormonde, Aeroton, Lenasia South, Ruimsig, and Soweto,” he said.

Sindane said the suspected fraudulent transfers were uncovered through the city’s geographic information systems (GIS) department, which tracks property ownership changes to ensure the municipality bills the correct property owners.

“The city did not sell these pieces of land.” — Lucky Sindane

“The City of Joburg’s GIS department assisted JPC by extracting property transfers that occurred on land owned by the city. These were then analysed internally to determine the legitimacy of the transfers,” he said.

Sindane said initial findings were that the transfers were facilitated using fraudulent documentation and forged signatures.

“Fraudulent documents with forged signatures, purporting to be those of the City of Johannesburg, JPC, and the Gauteng department of human settlements, were used to effect these illegal transfers,” Sindane said.

He added that some of the properties were transferred to private individuals, while others were registered under companies with traceable directors.

As a result, JPC has opened 16 fraud cases at several police stations while also filing urgent applications in the Joburg high court to obtain court orders reversing the transfers and restoring the properties to the city.

Sindane said for now there are no indications of involvement by city officials in the corruption.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that fraud cases have been opened for further investigation by the police.

Sindane acknowledged that this is not the first time the city has uncovered illegal transfers of municipal property.

He said a similar incident occurred in 2010, when several municipal properties were fraudulently transferred.

“At that time, investigations found that fraudsters had used officials from Sars and the municipality to facilitate the transfers. The city approached the courts and obtained interdicts to recover all the illegally transferred properties,” he said.

The latest case comes amid ongoing concerns about property fraud, hijacked buildings, and illegal land occupation in Johannesburg, which continue to challenge the city’s management of public property.

Sowetan