Learners in limbo as ‘full’ VUT refunds deposits

Several prospective students who were excited about studying at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) have told Sowetan of their disappointment after offers were rescinded due to alleged capacity though they had already paid registration fees.

Bonolo Hlalele, 19, received the Mid-Vaal mayoral financial aid but said she was unable to register for a diploma in public management even after paying the registration fee. “When I had to register, the system told me the course was full,” she said.

Hlalele said she received the offer letter to study at the institution in early January and was told to pay R2,500 for the registration fee a day before registering, which she did.

“Now I am studying at a college, but the financial aid I got won’t cover my fees there because it is a private college. They [the financial aid] have been sending messages asking for VUT account details so that they can start paying for my fees.

“When I was struggling to register, I saw a post on Facebook stating that if you are struggling with registration, contact them, and when I contacted them, they asked me for R4,500 to assist me with space. This whole experience does not sit well with me because I do not understand why they accepted me, knowing very well the university was full,” she said.

However, the university said the capacity constraints are real and unavoidable, with demand far outstripping supply.

VUT spokesperson Sibusiso Nkosi said over 224,000 applications were received for just 5,865 first-year places.

According to Nkosi, an offer confirms academic eligibility and does not constitute automatic or indefinite reservation of a space.

“Applicants who have received an offer are required to pay the prescribed registration deposit. Payment of the deposit is the formal mechanism through which an applicant confirms acceptance of the offer and secures progression to registration.

“The admissions system is configured so that only once payment is confirmed does it unlock the registration stage.”

He also said placement was on a first confirmed payment basis. “Where there is a delay in payment confirmation, available spaces may be taken up by other qualifying applicants who complete the process earlier.”

He said where applicants paid a deposit but were unable to finalise registration because programme capacity had been contacted, and the university is processing refunds in line with its financial policies.

“A structured refund process is underway, and affected applicants are being guided through the required procedures.”

Another student said she received the offer letter in early January to study for an advanced diploma in safety management. The 23-year-old said she was using her mining bursary, which had already paid the registration fee.

“When I was about to register, I got kicked out of the system, telling me that it was full. Apparently, they only took 75 students. I have been using the bursary since 2024, studying at the same institution.”

She said that while she was hoping to finish her advanced diploma so that she could start focusing on her internship, she would now have to wait to register again next year.

“I was so shocked but I just accepted my situation,” she said, adding that she was grateful her funding was still preserved.

Regarding allegations that individuals may be selling placement at the institution, Nkosi said VUT does not authorise any person to sell or broker admission. All admissions are processed exclusively through the official online system, he said.

“The university treats any allegation of irregular conduct with seriousness. Should credible evidence be presented, the matter will be referred to the appropriate governance structures and, where necessary, law enforcement authorities.”

