Police investigate Joburg municipal buildings transferred to private people

Cases have been opened as fraud for investigation by the police. Picture: SAPS

Gauteng police are investigating a case of fraud after 16 properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) were allegedly illegally transferred to private individuals.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Sowetan the cases were opened after a complaint by the JPC.

“I can confirm that the cases are opened as fraud for further investigations by the police,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The investigation comes after JPC said on X that it had opened 16 criminal cases with the South African Police Service (SAPS) after discovering that several municipal buildings had allegedly been fraudulently transferred into private hands.

According to the entity, most of the questionable property transfers occurred in Bramley, where at least 13 properties were allegedly transferred.

Two additional properties were reportedly transferred in Booysens, while one property was transferred in Sandringham.

It is unclear when the transfers took place, how they were processed, and to whom the properties were transferred.

The cases emerge against the backdrop of the City of Johannesburg’s ongoing battle against property hijacking and illegal occupation, a persistent problem affecting several parts of the metro.

The issue also echoes findings of the Usindiso Commission of inquiry, led by retired justice Sisi Khampepe, which found that at least 110 buildings in Gauteng are hijacked, with 57 located in the Johannesburg inner city.

The Khampepe report warned that more “Usindiso-style tragedies” could occur if authorities fail to urgently address the problem of hijacked and illegally occupied buildings, which are often unsafe, overcrowded and lack basic services.

Recent investigations have also focused on illegally occupied properties in areas such as Bryanston, where at least 17 properties are under investigation.

Police say investigations into the alleged fraudulent transfers continue.

The Johannesburg Property Company, which manages and leases the city’s property portfolio, has not yet disclosed further details about how the suspected fraud was uncovered. They had not responded at the time of publication.